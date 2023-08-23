Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 13th.

Medical Properties Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Medical Properties Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 128.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Medical Properties Trust to earn $1.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.8%.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW stock opened at $6.77 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $15.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.21 and its 200 day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 57,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.2% during the second quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 18,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 130,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

See Also

