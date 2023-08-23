United States Steel (NYSE:X) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 8,541,944 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the previous session’s volume of 8,028,648 shares.The stock last traded at $31.65 and had previously closed at $30.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

X has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of United States Steel from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of United States Steel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on X

United States Steel Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.15.

United States Steel (NYSE:X – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.06. United States Steel had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. United States Steel’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Insider Transactions at United States Steel

In other news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $725,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,279,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Duane D. Holloway sold 23,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $725,586.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,800 shares in the company, valued at $3,279,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP James E. Bruno sold 58,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United States Steel

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 10.2% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 41,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 36.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 457,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,451,000 after buying an additional 121,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of United States Steel by 14.6% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 10,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.72% of the company’s stock.

United States Steel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through four segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.