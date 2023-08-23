Credit Suisse AG Acquires 2,745 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.20% of Pool worth $26,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POOL. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pool from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pool from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $386.70.

Pool Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL opened at $351.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $369.14 and its 200 day moving average is $353.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.98. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $423.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $5.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by ($0.12). Pool had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 45.78%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.59 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 13.32 EPS for the current year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.16%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

See Also

