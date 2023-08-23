MAI Capital Management Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,971 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,079 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Tapestry by 196.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Tapestry by 340.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry Stock Performance

Shares of TPR stock opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $47.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73.

Tapestry Increases Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TPR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Barclays raised shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Profile

(Free Report)

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.