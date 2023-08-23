Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,461 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $30,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 13,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Friday, July 21st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock worth $7,819,234. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Price Performance

MTB stock opened at $125.70 on Wednesday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $109.36 and a 1 year high of $192.56. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.64 and a 200 day moving average of $130.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 30.81%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Further Reading

