Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,608 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $1,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORA. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ormat Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,215 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in Ormat Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $8,559,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,689 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after buying an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Ormat Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ORA stock opened at $75.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.31 and a 12-month high of $101.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.79 and a 200-day moving average of $84.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ormat Technologies from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ORA

About Ormat Technologies

(Free Report)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.