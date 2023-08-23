Bessemer Group Inc. Acquires 2,404 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,228 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 196.8% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 659 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 92.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TPR opened at $33.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $47.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.73.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 41.10%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of analysts recently commented on TPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Tapestry from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Tapestry from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

