Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% in the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.16. The firm has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

