Bessemer Group Inc. Has $675,000 Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,817,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $420,667,000 after purchasing an additional 365,622 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,893,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,097,000 after buying an additional 1,077,500 shares in the last quarter. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 15.3% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,489,000 after buying an additional 828,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,203,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,114,000 after acquiring an additional 169,588 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter W. Carter sold 17,944 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $807,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines Trading Down 0.3 %

DAL opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.16.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

