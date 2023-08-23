Credit Suisse AG Sells 2,712 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 340,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.11% of WEC Energy Group worth $32,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,920,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,090,000 after buying an additional 11,322 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 75,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 34,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 270,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,373,000 after buying an additional 124,253 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $85.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.25. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.82 and a 52-week high of $107.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $98.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading

