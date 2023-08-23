Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,802,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,687,772,000 after acquiring an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of IDEX by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,269,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $746,628,000 after acquiring an additional 306,008 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of IDEX by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,106,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $595,660,000 after buying an additional 117,605 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,736,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $624,838,000 after buying an additional 48,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IDEX by 274.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $491,214,000 after buying an additional 1,576,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IEX opened at $221.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.86. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $195.27 and a 12-month high of $246.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

IDEX Dividend Announcement

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.07. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 17.65%. The firm had revenue of $846.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $852.28 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IEX. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IDEX from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on IDEX from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $252.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.73.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

