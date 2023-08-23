Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,713 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Illumina were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.08, for a total value of $95,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at $8,747,861.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on ILMN. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Illumina from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.05.

Illumina Trading Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $162.94 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.61 and a 12 month high of $248.87.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The life sciences company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.30. Illumina had a negative net margin of 93.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

