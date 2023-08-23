Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 341.2% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1,100.0% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 420 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 78.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $105.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $123.69.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.21%.

In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total transaction of $504,358.47. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 4,851 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.97, for a total value of $504,358.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,391,364.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

