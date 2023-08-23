Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $10.73 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 107.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 243,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,800 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.36% of Brighthouse Financial worth $10,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 137.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.57% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ BHF opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.24 and a 12-month high of $60.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 65.81% and a positive return on equity of 14.27%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BHF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.71.

About Brighthouse Financial

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Articles

