Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Insider Gene Liu Sells 276 Shares

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) insider Gene Liu sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.35, for a total transaction of $50,880.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,758,837.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Gene Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Atlassian alerts:

On Monday, August 14th, Gene Liu sold 149 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.99, for a total transaction of $29,798.51.

On Friday, August 4th, Gene Liu sold 1,355 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.43, for a total transaction of $286,487.65.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Gene Liu sold 337 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $65,715.00.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $190.04 on Wednesday. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $267.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.44. The firm has a market cap of $48.84 billion, a PE ratio of -100.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TEAM. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.56.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TEAM

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 53.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlassian

(Get Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.