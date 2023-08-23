Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.27–$0.21 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $16.00 million-$20.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.76 million.

Dragonfly Energy Trading Down 15.8 %

Shares of Dragonfly Energy stock opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40. Dragonfly Energy has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $28.75. The stock has a market cap of $92.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of -0.83.

Dragonfly Energy (NASDAQ:DFLI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 million. Analysts forecast that Dragonfly Energy will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

DFLI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Dragonfly Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Dragonfly Energy from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DFLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth about $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Dragonfly Energy by 42.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 70,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 21,266 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Dragonfly Energy during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 9.22% of the company’s stock.

Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. manufactures and supplies deep cycle lithium-ion batteries for recreational vehicles, marine vessels, off-grid installations, and other storage applications. The company also provides lithium power systems, including solar panels, chargers and inverters, system monitoring, alternator regulators, and accessories.

