Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Haemonetics Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a research note issued on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $3.77 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.53. The consensus estimate for Haemonetics’ current full-year earnings is $3.84 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.32. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HAE

Haemonetics Stock Down 0.2 %

HAE stock opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.42. Haemonetics has a one year low of $71.63 and a one year high of $95.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Insider Activity at Haemonetics

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,661,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Haemonetics by 516.6% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,821,000 after buying an additional 38,685 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Haemonetics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 10,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.