Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,329 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,407 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 63,063 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 11,348 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,507 shares of the airline’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 18,361 shares of the airline’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 36.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,582 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LUV. Redburn Partners cut Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of LUV stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.40 and a fifty-two week high of $40.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

