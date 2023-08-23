Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,200 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 13,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.10% of Southwest Airlines worth $19,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Redburn Partners lowered Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 7th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Trading Down 1.3 %

LUV stock opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.78. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.82%.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

