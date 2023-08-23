Zacks Research Weighs in on Southwest Airlines Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:LUV)

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Southwest Airlines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 21st. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the airline will earn $2.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.20. The consensus estimate for Southwest Airlines’ current full-year earnings is $2.12 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.76 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on LUV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LUV

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LUV opened at $31.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.78. Southwest Airlines has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $40.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 279.2% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 948 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.