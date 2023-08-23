Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Reduces Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,553 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in First Solar were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,796 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 16,515 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in First Solar by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,464 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in First Solar by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,128 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in First Solar by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,804 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.92, for a total value of $289,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,472. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 39,948 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $7,988,401.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,029,895.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,900 shares of company stock worth $13,797,525. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Trading Down 2.9 %

FSLR stock opened at $176.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a PE ratio of 120.89 and a beta of 1.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.58 and a 12 month high of $232.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.28 and its 200 day moving average is $195.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on FSLR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of First Solar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $202.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.62.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

