Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 68,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 197,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,325,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Prudential Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.55.

Prudential Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:PRU opened at $90.22 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $110.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial Profile



Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

