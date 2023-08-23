Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 34,100 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 218,400 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.30% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $11,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,494.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. DA Davidson upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.60.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

LPX opened at $59.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.34. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.20 and a 52-week high of $79.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 1.70.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.19 earnings per share. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through: Siding, Oriented Strand Board, and South America. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

