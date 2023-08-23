Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,366 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,379 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $3,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FANG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,403 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total value of $1,532,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 7,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.10, for a total transaction of $990,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,980 shares in the company, valued at $21,793,858. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 11,600 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.13, for a total transaction of $1,532,708.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,091,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,938,458. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on FANG shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $161.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $148.30 on Wednesday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.97 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.08. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 16.83 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

