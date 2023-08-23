Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys 764 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 18.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,953 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $1,594,894,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7,396,755.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,728,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $855,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,728,172 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $552,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $777,111,000. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,781,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,481.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 326,174 shares of company stock worth $39,130,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $105.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

