Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Sells 7,517 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,517 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in CSX were worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 101,926.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $722,554,000 after buying an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CSX by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,768,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,324,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,044,645 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of CSX by 395.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CSX by 104.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.42. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $61.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.49. CSX had a net margin of 27.36% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.21.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

