Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $51,000 Stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 697.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 117.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Amcor in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Amcor by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. 49.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.60 to $10.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

Amcor Stock Down 1.5 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average is $10.48. Amcor plc has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.01%.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

