Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,562 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MANH. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 5,521 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $986,161.02. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,595,892.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edmond Eger sold 1,885 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.45, for a total value of $357,113.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,385 shares in the company, valued at $2,346,338.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,206 shares of company stock worth $1,685,274 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Manhattan Associates stock opened at $190.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.62. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.18 and a 52 week high of $208.31. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.99 and a beta of 1.57.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 75.18% and a net margin of 17.21%. The business had revenue of $231.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.43 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MANH. StockNews.com began coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $184.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Manhattan Associates from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

About Manhattan Associates

(Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store.

