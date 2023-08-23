Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Takes Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,559 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,946,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,206,962,000 after buying an additional 626,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $628,278,000 after acquiring an additional 753,458 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $541,344,000 after acquiring an additional 950,270 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,605 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,405,212 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $509,398,000 after purchasing an additional 322,894 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FCX opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $55.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.55.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 20.69%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FCX shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

