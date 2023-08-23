Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 708.0% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 179.6% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.68.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.02.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total transaction of $2,478,901.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total value of $260,507.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,127,912.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.46, for a total value of $2,478,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 86,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,281,296.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,604 shares of company stock worth $13,088,354 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

