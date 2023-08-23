Intech Investment Management LLC Has $10.07 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,189 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $10,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,411,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $877,714,000 after acquiring an additional 78,777 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,001,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $572,549,000 after purchasing an additional 17,910 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $470,994,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,443,617 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $372,035,000 after purchasing an additional 238,894 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE MSI opened at $275.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $286.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $281.39. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $212.76 and a 1 year high of $299.43. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 2,157.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $309.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

