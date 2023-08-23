Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 108,038 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 452.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,038 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $9,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after buying an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,825,000 after acquiring an additional 185,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,567,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,999,000 after acquiring an additional 145,811 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 1st quarter worth about $347,790,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Price Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $84.93 on Wednesday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $54.64 and a 52 week high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.34. The firm has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PCAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.

Insider Activity at PACCAR

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total transaction of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 56,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $4,824,998.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,025,997.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

