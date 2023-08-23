Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 100.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 374,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,144 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 840,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,902 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in Match Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 90,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,868,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Match Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,160,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,170,951,000 after buying an additional 500,418 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Match Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.05. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $63.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $811.55 million. Match Group had a net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 121.94%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Match Group from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Match Group from $37.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In related news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim bought 31,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernard Jin Kim acquired 31,439 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.44 per share, with a total value of $1,082,759.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,670,340. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 8,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $400,237.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,483.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,235 shares of company stock worth $461,683. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, The League, Azar, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

