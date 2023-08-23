Intech Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Intech Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,096 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at $166,747,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 12,231,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $942,810,000 after buying an additional 2,013,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $67.52 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.46. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $91.06.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 46.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum bought 13,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,009,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 13,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,936.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,699,856.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $299,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $845,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 27,600 shares of company stock worth $1,960,836. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.