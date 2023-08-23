Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Intech Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,905 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Evergy worth $8,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,132 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 98,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the first quarter worth $842,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Evergy by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 83.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $56.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.88. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.13. The company has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Evergy Announces Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.6125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $69,755.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $76,585.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,557.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Evergy from $72.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

