Intech Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,253 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $10,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in American Water Works by 2.5% during the first quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in American Water Works by 11.5% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 0.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 7,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AWK. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.00.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 22.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.08%.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

