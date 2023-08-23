Vise Technologies Inc. Lowers Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Vise Technologies Inc. reduced its stake in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 124,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,218,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 195,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,486,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,904,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 5,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. 66.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:PIPR opened at $136.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.27 and a 200 day moving average of $138.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20 and a beta of 1.37. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1-year low of $102.73 and a 1-year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Piper Sandler Companies Announces Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $288.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.01 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. Piper Sandler Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

Further Reading

