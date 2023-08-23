Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Given New $1.10 Price Target at Citigroup

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $1.00 to $1.10 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Lilium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1.20 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.02.

Shares of Lilium stock opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. Lilium has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LILM. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Lilium by 1,114.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,231,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,934 shares in the last quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. lifted its position in Lilium by 230.7% during the second quarter. Palantir Technologies Inc. now owns 4,672,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after buying an additional 3,260,011 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Lilium by 96.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,120,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,420,000 after buying an additional 1,531,711 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lilium by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,177,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 566,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 1st quarter worth $604,000. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, engages in the research and development of electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts and jet for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. Lilium N.V. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

