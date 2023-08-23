Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,365 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after purchasing an additional 487,878 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after acquiring an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.88.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $96.07 on Wednesday. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $110.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.55.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

