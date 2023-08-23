Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $240,000 in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 538 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Intuit from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $508.52.

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $487.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $479.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $444.47. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $352.63 and a 52-week high of $514.14. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 billion, a PE ratio of 61.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.70 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total value of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260. Insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

