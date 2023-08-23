AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $16.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.39% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AxoGen in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $6.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $274.64 million, a PE ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 0.64. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $13.66.

In other AxoGen news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total transaction of $365,645.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,075.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Guido J. Neels purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.11 per share, with a total value of $61,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 68,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,062.49. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 41,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $365,645.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 290,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,527,075.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in AxoGen by 7.2% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,921,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,799,000 after purchasing an additional 263,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,291,244 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,049,000 after buying an additional 118,764 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,423,335 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 137,962 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,922,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,269,000 after buying an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 12.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,729,912 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,736,000 after buying an additional 187,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

