Vise Technologies Inc. Invests $269,000 in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $288,000. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,447,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,385,000 after purchasing an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118,722 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,028,000 after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.05 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.49 and its 200 day moving average is $42.81. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $51.74.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 64.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CM. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. CIBC raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.25.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

