Atria Investments Inc Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Atria Investments Inc reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 86.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84,739 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Condor Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 56,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $592,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,308,000 after purchasing an additional 21,770 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $83,844,000.

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $271.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.63. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $286.96. The stock has a market cap of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

