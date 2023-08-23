PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,957 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $544,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 22,413 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,860 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,112 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PPG Industries

In related news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

PPG opened at $138.36 on Wednesday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.84.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 46.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $152.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

