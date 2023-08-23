Vise Technologies Inc. Makes New $217,000 Investment in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SMCI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Shares of SMCI opened at $258.09 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.87 and a 200-day moving average of $179.98.

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Shiu Leung Chan bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,569 shares of company stock worth $15,557,559 over the last ninety days. 14.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

