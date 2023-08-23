Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 4,422 Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,422 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $241,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 19.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,669 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 35,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $1,451,000. Finally, Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $250,000. 58.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE SHOP opened at $53.97 on Wednesday. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $71.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $68.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.49.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

