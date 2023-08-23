West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Acquired by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,276 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $3,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $404,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,228 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $353,983,000 after acquiring an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,250,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,317,000 after acquiring an additional 39,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,060,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,660,000 after acquiring an additional 145,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on WST. KeyCorp increased their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stephens upped their price target on West Pharmaceutical Services from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Up 0.1 %

WST opened at $393.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.31, a P/E/G ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.10. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.19 and a 12 month high of $408.57.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $753.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.71 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 18.10%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,829 shares in the company, valued at $627,438.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 21,101 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.12, for a total transaction of $8,337,427.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,233,461.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Charles Witherspoon sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.05, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,438.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,275 shares of company stock valued at $20,859,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

