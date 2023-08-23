B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Has $1.53 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,186 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. TFC Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 131.0% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 139.6% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total transaction of $3,552,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $576,199.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.04, for a total value of $2,390,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,748,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,501,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,332 shares of company stock valued at $32,563,763. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ANET. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $146.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.50.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $58.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $157.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $98.20 and a one year high of $190.65.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.19% and a net margin of 32.48%. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

