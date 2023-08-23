B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Cummins by 305.4% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of Cummins stock opened at $234.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $244.98 and a 200 day moving average of $236.74. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on CMI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CMI

Cummins Profile

(Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.