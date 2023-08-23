Pictet Asset Management SA Cuts Position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Pictet Asset Management SA decreased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 864,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 827,094 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $7,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TME. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 161.8% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,105,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,155,000 after buying an additional 683,316 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 161,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 26,625 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at $207,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 693,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after purchasing an additional 318,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 771.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 799,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 707,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE TME opened at $6.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.81. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HSBC decreased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $8.40 to $7.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.72.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

(Free Report)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to sing from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.